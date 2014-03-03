MILAN, March 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 8.59 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 118,328 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 28.07 percent in February, compared with 28.27 percent the previous month or 28.5 percent in February last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.