(Updates with spokeswoman)
KRAGUJEVAC, Serbia, July 4 The Serbian unit of
Italian automaker Fiat plans to produce between 110,000
and 140,000 of its new 500L family of compact cars this year,
the plant's chief executive said on Thursday, trimming his
top-end estimate.
Exports from the Fiat plant in the central city of
Kragujevac are a key driver of economic growth in the Balkan
country, which emerged from recession in the first quarter of
this year.
"The only forecast I can make is to decrease the top end of
anticipated sales to 110,000-140,000 because sales to the
Russian market have not started yet," Antonio Ferara told
reporters. "If the Russian market will continue to delay, we'll
have to change the forecast more," he said.
In mid-March, Ferara told a business forum in Serbia that
the plant expected to produce between 110,000 and 180,000 units.
.
Later on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the plant said the last
forecast by end-March had been 110-000-150,000 units.
The 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) joint venture, sealed by
Serbia and Fiat in 2008, is 67 percent owned by Fiat and 33
percent by the Serbian state.
Serbia has a free-trade agreement with Russia but it
excludes cars. Belgrade has been pushing to have cars included
so it can export its Fiat models to Russia under the more
favourable terms.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Valerie Hopkins; Editing by Matt Robinson)