BELGRADE Oct 31 The Serbian unit of Italian
automaker Fiat, a major driver of the Serbian economy,
has halted production after a supplier was unable to deliver
parts, the company said on Thursday.
The halt comes as disgruntled workers at a transport company
blocked railways and roads in the area over unpaid wages. The
spokeswoman said she was unable to confirm if the halt in
production was due to the blockade, which has lasted ten days.
"Production ceased on Wednesday and we still don't know when
it will resume," said the spokeswoman, Aleksandra Rankovic.
The factory, a 1-billion-euro ($1.38 billion) joint venture
67 percent owned by Fiat and 33 percent by the Serbian state,
began production of Fiat's 500L family of compact cars in July
2012. It produced 30,000 vehicles last year.
The plant, a major exporter in Serbia and driver of its
struggling economy, plans to produce around 110,000-140,000 cars
this year.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)