MILAN Jan 17 Shares in Italian car maker Fiat
accelerated gains in midmorning trading on Thursday
with traders citing short covering.
By 1043 GMT, the stock was 3 percent higher at 4.37 euros,
its highest since Tuesday when Fiat hit a three-month peak. The
European auto index was down 0.20 percent.
Filings from market regulator Consob show that The
Children's Investment Fund Management had in December a short
position on Fiat equivalent to 1.84 percent of its share
capital.
Fiat's chief executive Sergio Marchionne is holding a speech
on Thursday at Milan's stock exchange.
Shares in the Italian car maker rose more than 6 percent on
Monday helped by positive broker notes.