MILAN, July 31 Shares of Italian carmaker Fiat fell more than 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, as a strong showing in second quarter earnings from its U.S. unit Chrysler was in line with expectations and sector investors held off buying shares ahead of Fiat's results release at around 1300 GMT.

The STOXX auto index was down 0.8 percent at 0715 GMT, with Fiat trading 1.4 percent lower at 4.12 euros.

The Chrysler results "were consistent with last quarter...so the Chrysler number in the Fiat results under IFRS (accounting standards) is probably just in line," said Philippe Houchois of UBS.

