MILAN, July 31 Shares of Italian carmaker Fiat
fell more than 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, as
a strong showing in second quarter earnings from its U.S. unit
Chrysler was in line with expectations and sector investors held
off buying shares ahead of Fiat's results release at around 1300
GMT.
The STOXX auto index was down 0.8 percent at 0715
GMT, with Fiat trading 1.4 percent lower at 4.12 euros.
The Chrysler results "were consistent with last quarter...so
the Chrysler number in the Fiat results under IFRS (accounting
standards) is probably just in line," said Philippe Houchois of
UBS.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)