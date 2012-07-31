MILAN, July 31 Shares in Fiat were briefly suspended from trading on Tuesday and were down more than 5 percent, with the market focusing on flat profit margins at its U.S. unit Chrysler despite growing volumes.

Excluding Chrysler, Fiat said it posted a 246 million euro loss for the second quarter -- underlining yet again how tables have turned since Fiat acted as a rescuer to Chrysler after the U.S. company's 2009 bankruptcy. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)