MILAN Jan 8 Shares in Fiat opened more
than 1 percent lower on Wednesday after Moody's had placed its
Ba3 rating of the carmaker under review for a possible downgrade
following the company's deal to take full control of Chrysler
Group LLC.
The ratings agency said late on Tuesday that Fiat's $4.35
billion deal to buy out the stake in Chrysler it did not already
own would "materially weaken Fiat's liquidity position at a time
when the company is still free cash flow negative."
At 0807 GMT, Fiat's shares were down 1.12 percent at 6.61
euros, compared with a 0.14 rise in Milan's FTSE MIB blue chip
index.