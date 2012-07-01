NEW YORK, July 1 Despite massive problems in
Europe, Italian auto manufacturer Fiat is a stock worth
having for investors with an appetite for risk, according to a
report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.
Fiat's 58.5 percent stake in Chrysler, which once looked
like a reckless gamble, and its thriving business in Brazil and
its Ferrari luxury unit are engines of profit that investors
have been ignoring, the publication wrote in its July 2 edition.
The Italian company's stake in Chrysler and Ferrari alone
could be worth 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) if the companies
were independent entities. Fiat's depressed stock price reflects
reasonable fears about overcapacity in Europe's mass auto
market, falling sales and well-known troubles in the Eurozone.
But the company is undervalued by about 25 percent "if Europe's
auto sales just muddle along instead of plunging as the market
fears," Barron's wrote.