MILAN Oct 30 Shares in Italian car maker Fiat
gained 1.5 percent after its U.S. unit Chrysler
confirmed its 2013 guidance, raising expectations that Fiat
could do the same when it releases results later on Wednesday.
"The market likes the fact that Chrysler confirmed the
guidance," said a trader.
Before Chrysler's results, Fiat was trading 0.4 percent
higher at 5.85 euros.
Analysts have been forecasting that Fiat will trim its 2013
guidance for its trading profit, or earnings before interest,
taxes and one-time items, when it gives results later on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by
