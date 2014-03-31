BRIEF-Huasi Holding sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 8.7 million yuan to 11.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (8.7 million yuan)
TORINO, Italy, March 31 With a new strategy focused on relaunching its Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, Fiat Chrysler could raise its annual production capacity to between 6-7 million vehicles, although the target may be difficult to reach, its CEO said on Monday.
"With the new industrial plan we have the possibility to produce between 6-7 million vehicles a year, but I'm not sure we will get there," Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told a shareholders' meeting in Torino.
The company shipped 4.4 million vehicles last year.
Marchionne did not give a timeline for the target, but the new industrial plan, which will be presented in early May and will outline all new models and investments, is expected to have a duration of between 3-5 years. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 8.7 million yuan to 11.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (8.7 million yuan)
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 23.4 percent to 48.1 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (81 million yuan)