MILAN Feb 6 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's placed Fiat SpA on credit watch negative on Monday, because it expects Fiat's operating performance in Europe to deteriorate in 2012 amid weakening demand.

The worsening outlook for 2012 is because of substantial overcapacity in the European mass market, coupled with weak demand in Italy -- the carmaker's second-largest market, the ratings agency said.

Fiat's current liquidity is adequate and any cash burn due to downturn in trading profit "will be evaluated in the context of substantial available cash and credit facilities," it said.

Fiat's shares were down 2.4 per cent at 4.55 euros at 0810 GMT.