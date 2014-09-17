BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
MILAN, Sept 17 Italian auto group Fiat said on Wednesday it planned to issue a bond denominated in Swiss francs, subject to market conditions, in a "benchmark size for the Swiss market".
The notes will be issued by Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat, under the Global Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by the carmaker. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd: