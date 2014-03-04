TORONTO, March 4 Fiat Spa
* Chrysler says it withdraws request for financial
assistance from federal and provincial governments in canada
* Chrysler confirms plans for "development and
industrialization" of next-gen minivan and derivatives at
windsor, ontario plant
* Chrysler says brampton, ontario plant "will benefit from
to substantial product intervention" of cars now produced there
* Chrysler ceo marchionne says company's "commitment to
canada remains strong"
* Marchionne says chrysler reserves the right to "reassess
our position as conditions change" about manufacturing in canada
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: