TURIN, Italy Aug 1 Fiat will not seek a U.S. listing if its merger with Chrysler to form Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles fails, in the case that enough of the shareholders who voted against it exercise their exit rights, its CEO said on Friday.

Shareholders approved the merger earlier on Friday with a two-thirds majority. Around 8 percent of all Fiat shareholders, however, voted against the move to merge Fiat and Chrysler into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

Should all those who voted against the merge exercise their exit rights, the move could still fail, according to a condition set out as part of the merger.

CEO Sergio Marchionne said that should this happen, he would again try to merge the two carmakers into FCA and attempt a U.S. listing only once he succeeds. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jane Baird)