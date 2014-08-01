TURIN, Italy Aug 1 Fiat shareholders
have approved the Italian carmaker's and its U.S. unit
Chrysler's incorporation into a Dutch-registered entity on
Friday, a move aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest
auto group's appeal with foreign investors and paving the way
for a U.S. share listing.
The move was approved by a two-thirds majority, with 8
percent of all of Fiat's shareholders voting against.
Should all those that voted against the merger exercise
their exit rights, the merger could still fail according to a
condition set as part of the merger.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne completed the full buyout
of Chrysler earlier this year and now plans to incorporate the
two as Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).
He counts on the merger and the U.S. listing to help foot
the bill for his ambitious 48 billion euro ($64 billion) plan to
grow net profit five-fold and sales by 60 percent by 2018 by
giving him access to a larger pool of capital resources.
.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)