MILAN Aug 12 Fiat will not call a
shareholders meeting to waive or raise the 500 million euro
($668 million) limit it has set for paying out dissenting
shareholders in its merger with Chrysler, the carmaker said on
Tuesday.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wants to incorporate the
two carmakers into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA), paving the way for a U.S. listing key to help fund an
ambitious investment plan at the world's No.7 auto group.
But the merger could be delayed if Fiat was asked to pay
more than 500 million euros to investors who decide to sell
their shares, exercising a legal right triggered by the
carmaker's decision to move its registered offices away from
Italy.
"If the cap were to be exceeded, and the Company chooses to
call a new extraordinary shareholders meeting, that meeting
could simply adopt a new merger plan which would result in the
determination of a new cash exit price," it added in a
statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7490 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)