* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to list on Wall Street Oct. 13
* Keen on selling treasury shares, timing to be decided
* May sell equivalent of leftover dissenters' shares
(Recasts with possible share sale calculations, details,
quotes)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Oct 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
could sell up to $830 million worth of shares to boost
its finances and increase trading in the stock after it lists on
Wall Street next week, according to Reuters' calculations.
Fiat completed the full buyout of its U.S. unit Chrysler
this year and is now incorporating all of its businesses under
Dutch-registered FCA. A U.S. listing of the world's
seventh-biggest auto group is scheduled for Monday.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has said he could "get the
machine rolling" by selling to U.S. investors the shares Fiat
owns in itself, or so-called treasury stock.
It could also sell shares to offset those that were bought
back -- and then cancelled -- from investors who decided not to
participate in the Italian carmaker's merger into FCA.
FCA may face some challenges in creating enough liquidity
for its shares in the U.S. market, which will be complicated by
its stock also being listed in Milan. However, Marchionne has
repeatedly said Chrysler's high-profile name in the United
States should help attract interest.
Fiat said on Thursday it was left with around 53.9 million
shares from investors who decided to sell out and not be part of
the company's merger into FCA. The carmaker will not offer those
shares on the market and will pay the cash exit price of 7.727
euros ($9.845) for each of those shares.
Under Italian law, those remaining shares have then to be
cancelled, but could be reissued, Marchionne has said.
"We will sell the equivalent of those shares on Wall
Street," Marchionne said at the Paris auto show last week.
The carmaker owns another 34.6 million shares in treasury
stock. The combined 88.5 million shares would be valued at 650
million euros ($830 million) at Thursday's opening price.
"Selling our treasury shares remains one of the objectives,"
Marchionne added, but said the timing for both sales would be
decided after the evaluation of all risks. A roadshow to speak
with U.S. investors is planned for November.
FCA's new board will meet at the end of October to look at
all of the carmaker's capital-boosting options, including taking
on more debt, a mandatory convertible bond and a possible
capital increase.
Marchionne has repeatedly said a capital increase was not
necessary to fund his ambitious growth plan.
Earlier on Thursday, Fiat said existing shareholders had
bought just over 6 million of the roughly 60 million shares
offered directly to them from the stock bought back from
dissenting shareholders.
(1 US dollar = 0.7828 euro)
(Editing by Mark Potter)