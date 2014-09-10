MILAN, Sept 10 The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Wednesday there were no plans for a listing of luxury sportscar maker Ferrari, following an announcement that Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was stepping down.

"There are no plans...I have been saying this for 10 years," Marchionne said at a joint news conference with Montezemolo when asked about the possiblity of a Ferrari IPO.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, wriitng by Silvia Aloisi)