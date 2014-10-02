MILAN Oct 2 (fixes typo in headline)
Fiat-Chrysler reiterated on Thursday that a tax
agreement granted by Luxembourg to one of its subsidiaries was
legitimate and said the potential financial impact of a European
Commission probe into the matter would not be significant.
A tax concession that Luxembourg authorities granted to Fiat
Finance and Trade in 2012 may constitute illegal state aid, the
European Commission said earlier this week.
The probe focuses on Luxembourg authorities' approval of a
transfer pricing arrrangement by Fiat Finance and Trade, which
lends money to other Fiat companies.
Transfer pricing is the setting of prices for intra-group
transactions that affects the tax rate that multinationals pay
in different countries.
"Fiat remains confident of the legitimacy of the tax ruling
process regarding Fiat Finance and Trade in Luxembourg and, in
any case, is of the view that the group's potential financial
exposure associated with the case is immaterial," Fiat said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)