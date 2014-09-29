BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Commission will publish details on Tuesday of its decision to investigate the tax treatment received by a Fiat unit in Luxembourg, a spokesman said on Monday.

The European Commission raised pressure on Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg over their corporate tax practices in June, saying it was investigating deals the countries have cut with Apple, Starbucks and Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd, which lends money to other Fiat companies.

The Commission said it would publish on Tuesday details of its decision to investigate in depth the tax treatment of the Fiat unit and Apple in Luxembourg and Ireland respectively, spokesman Antoine Colombani said. He could not say when details of the investigation into the tax treatment of Starbucks in the Netherlands would be published. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)