BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Commission has told Luxembourg its preliminary view is that its tax arrangement with a subsidiary of Fiat constitutes state aid, the Commission said on Tuesday.

In a document published on its website outlining its probe into Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd's tax arrangements in Luxembourg, the Commission said it had doubts about the compatibility of the agreement with the EU's internal market.

Fiat, the Italian carmaker, declined comment.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)