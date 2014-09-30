BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Commission has
told Luxembourg its preliminary view is that its tax arrangement
with a subsidiary of Fiat constitutes state aid, the
Commission said on Tuesday.
In a document published on its website outlining its probe
into Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd's tax arrangements in
Luxembourg, the Commission said it had doubts about the
compatibility of the agreement with the EU's internal market.
Fiat, the Italian carmaker, declined comment.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)