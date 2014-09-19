* Deal to boost Fiat's commercial vehicle models
* To help Mitsubishi maintain production levels in Thailand
(Recasts, adds details, shares)
By Agnieszka Flak and Yoko Kubota
MILAN/TOKYO, Sept 19 Mitsubishi Motors
will produce a new pickup for Fiat from 2016 in a deal
to boost the Italian carmaker's commercial vehicle sales and
raise output at the Japanese company's plant in Thailand.
According to a non-binding memorandum of understanding
unveiled on Friday, the companies will team up to develop and
manufacture the pickup which would be supplied by Mitsubishi and
based on its best-selling model, the L200.
The mid-sized pickup, a long-promised addition to Fiat's
Professional line-up, is one of five new light commercial
vehicles it plans to deliver as part of its ambition to boost
the division's sales by 40 percent to some 600,000 cars by 2018.
Mitsubishi's L200 pickup competes around the world against
models such as Toyota's Hilux, Nissan's Navara
and similar-sized pickups from Ford, Isuzu, Mazda
and Volkswagen, among others.
The new pickup truck is meant to help Fiat increase its
share of the Latin American market and help turnaround its
loss-making business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
However, it will probably do little to boost the carmaker's
presence in Asia, which remains the main weak spot for the
group.
It will help the Japanese automaker maintain production
levels at its hard-hit plant in Thailand, where the company is
facing a drop in sales and production due to a political crisis
and declining demand for cars.
Fiat shares were up 0.6 percent at 7.82 euros by 1125 GMT,
outperforming Milan's blue-chip index.
"The Fiat Professional unit is likely already making better
margins then the average for the Fiat group and if the two
companies share development and production costs, this should
help that further," said a Milan-based analyst said who asked
not to be named.
LONG PROMISED
Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth-biggest automaker, is set to start
manufacturing a re-designed L200, also known as the Triton, at
its Thai plant later this year.
In early 2016, it will start producing a Fiat-dedicated line
of the L200, which will be rebadged and sold under the Fiat
brand, said Mitsubishi spokesman Tetsuji Inoue.
"This is beneficial for both companies because Mitsubishi
Motors will boost production and Fiat will strengthen its
product lineup," Inoue said.
Mitsubishi is expected to supply Fiat with 150,000-170,000
trucks over six years, although the figures have yet to be
finalised, Inoue said, adding that the two companies were not
considering any further cooperation.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has promised a larger
pickup truck in the past two business plans but the vehicles
were never built. Marchionne again listed a mid-sized pick-up
truck in an ambitious new business plan unveiled in May, which
is meant to boost overall group sales by 60 percent to 7 million
vehicles and increase net profit five-fold by 2018.
Fiat Professional's current lineup includes the Strada, a
smaller pickup truck produced in Brazil and sold in Europe. It
was the commercial vehicle division's top seller last year with
deliveries of 134,000 vehicles.
Fiat is finalising a merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler. The
combined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is expected to list in New
York in the middle of next month as it seeks to boost the global
clout of the world's No. 7 carmaker.
While the carmaker has denied talk it is pondering tie-ups
with Volkswagen and Peugeot, Marchionne said Fiat
would consider cooperation with other carmakers on very specific
projects.
Earlier this year, Fiat signed a deal with Renault
for the French group to supply the Italian carmaker with a light
commercial vehicle based on a Renault platform.
Friday's cooperation announcement with Mitsubishi is the
second between the two auto groups this year after Chrysler,
wholly-owned by Fiat, agreed to sell a rebadged Mitsubishi
compact sedan in Mexico. This car is also made at Mitsubishi's
hard-hit plant in Thailand.
Mitsubishi Motors' production in Thailand dropped 11.4
percent in April-July to 93,000 vehicles.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Francesca Landini;
editing by David Clarke)