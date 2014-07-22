Indonesia car sales rise 7.9 pct y/y in March

JAKARTA, April 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 7.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 101,484 vehicles in March, the data showed. On a monthly basis, car sales were up 7.0 percent from February. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: