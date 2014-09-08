BELGRADE, Sept 8 The Serbian division of Italian
carmaker Fiat, a major driver of the Serbian economy,
has temporarily halted production, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
Serbian media reported earlier on Monday that the plant in
Kragujevac was halting production from September 5 until
September 9.
"The causes of this temporary setback are external and
related to situation in the European and global automotive
markets," the company said in the statement.
The company did not say how long production would be halted.
The factory, a 1-billion-euro joint venture 67 percent owned
by Fiat and 33 percent by the Serbian state, began producing
Fiat's 500L family of compact cars in July 2012.
In 2013, it was the country's biggest exporter, with
revenues of 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion).
(1 US dollar = 0.7730 euro)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by David Clarke)