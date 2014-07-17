BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
MILAN, July 17 Italian carmaker Fiat has held no merger talks with Germany's Volkswagen, a spokesman for Exor, the holding company which controls Fiat via a 30 percent stake, said on Thursday.
German monthly magazine Manager Magazin reported on its website on Thursday that Volkswagen had held talks with owners of Fiat Chrysler about purchasing the Italian group, citing unnamed company sources. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.