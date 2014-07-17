MILAN, July 17 Italian carmaker Fiat has not held any discussions with Germany's Volkswagen about a potential merger, a spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

German monthly magazine Manager Magazin reported on its website on Thursday that Volkswagen had held talks with owners of Fiat Chrysler about purchasing the Italian group, citing unnamed company sources. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)