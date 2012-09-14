MILAN, Sept 14 Prominent Italian businessman
Diego Della Valle, who controls luxury shoemaker Tod's,
lashed out at car maker Fiat on Friday, accusing the
company and its top manager of a lack of coherence and
commitment to Italy.
The unusual move underscored tensions within the country's
business elite ahead of next year's general election at a time
of deep recession and great financial volatility.
Fiat, led by Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, said on
Thursday the group's domestic investment plans needed to be
constantly reviewed because of a deep economic crisis, which has
seen the Italian car market collapse to 1970s levels.
"Marchionne & company have gone beyond all expectations as
they were able with just a short statement to cancel important
commitments taken with their workers, the government and the
country," Della Valle said in an emailed statement.
"The true problems of Fiat are not its workers, Italy or the
crisis, but its main shareholders and its CEO."
A spokesman for Fiat, Italy's largest industrial group which
controls U.S automaker Chrysler, declined to comment.
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, head of sports car maker
Ferrari, a unit of Fiat, dubbed Della Valle's comments as
"unacceptable", according to Italian news agency ANSA.
Della Valle had already clashed with Fiat when he was ousted
earlier this year by the pact of investors that controls RCS
MediaGroup, publisher of influential newspaper
Corriere Della Sera, following a management shakeup endorsed by
Fiat and top investment bank Mediobanca.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday the
government would ask Fiat to clarify its plans to review
investments in Italy.
In comments confirmed by an industry ministry spokesman,
Passera said the government would ask the company for "all the
clarifications necessary in cases like this".
Fiat issued Thursday's statement after politicians and trade
unionists expressed concern for Fiat's domestic investment
plans, originally launched under the banner "Fabbrica Italia."
In October last year, Fiat said it would no longer use that
term because it had become interpreted as "an absolute
commitment of the company."
Fabbrica Italia when first introduced in 2010 envisaged
investments of around 20 billion euros ($25.8 billion).