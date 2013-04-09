BRIEF-Griffin Premium RE Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.1 mln euros
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 5.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
MILAN, April 9 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he did not believe that the automaker will need to revise its 2013 targets.
Europe's weak car market has created uncertainty about the outlook for 2013, he said. But markets in North America, Latin America and Asia are growing.
"I don't think we'll need to change our targets over all," said Marchionne at a shareholders' meeting.
"The geographical distribution could change, given the performance of Europe."
* Says it reaches agreement with The Prospect Japan Fund Limited regarding acquisition of shares on May 31