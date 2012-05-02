US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI May 2 India's Tata Motors and Fiat on Wednesday announced the end of their distribution pact, under which the Italian automaker utilised the Indian company's distribution network in the country.
The distribution activities would be handed over to a separate Fiat group-owned company, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Tata Motors' joint venture with Fiat was not producing the expected financial results or sales, the Indian company's chief financial officer C.R. Ramakrishnan said in February.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.