BAGNIA, Italy May 24 Fiat Chairman
John Elkann, at the centre of a political controversy in Italy
over plans by truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial to
move its fiscal residence to Britain, said his group had never
tried not to pay taxes in Italy,
"This is just argument for argument's sake, it is not the
reality. No one ever tried not to pay taxes in Italy," Elkann
told reporters.
In a statement earlier this week Fiat Industrial said it had
decided to move the fiscal domicile of the company created by
its planned merger with CNH to the United Kingdom to put
shareholders on the same level as those of its main competitors.
The company also said it paid 5 percent of the total tax
attributable to the group in Italy, where Fiat Industrial is
headquartered.