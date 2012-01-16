ISTANBUL Jan 16 Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Italian car maker Fiat, said the company was planning production of a Turkish-made car at Bursa in the northwest of the country, Turkish newspapers reported on Monday.

The Vatan daily reported Marchionne as saying at the Detroit auto show that progress had been made on the issue in talks with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who has been pushing for a fully Turkish-made car.

The paper said Fiat planned production based on the Albea model, which is being discontinued in other countries.

Turkish automaker Tofas Chief Executive Ali Pandir said Fiat would provide the technological infrastructure for the vehicle and initial production of 200,000 units was planned.

Tofas is a joint venture of Fiat and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding.