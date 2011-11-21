TURIN Nov 21 Italian automaker Fiat SpA
FIA.MI sent a letter to its unions saying it would scrap all
labor contracts at factories in Italy after Dec. 31, a person
close to the company said on Monday.
The decision comes after Fiat introduced more flexible
labor contracts at three of its five plants in Italy, seeking
to boost productivity and reduce absenteeism.
Earlier this year, Fiat said it would pull out of Italy's
employers group Confindustria after Jan. 1, citing the group's
role in negotiating collective labor deals that Fiat said put
the company at a competitive disadvantage on the international
stage. Fiat's plants in Italy have all lost money.
Vincenzo Scudiere, an official with Italy's largest trade
union CGIL, called the move "destabilizing," and accused Fiat
of trying to impose its own tailor-made labor rules on Fiat's
Italian workers and reneging on national labor deals.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani)