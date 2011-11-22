(Adds quotes, background)
* Fiat to scrap national labour contracts after Dec.31
* Fiom calls strike, centre-left politicians critical
By Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Piscioneri
MILAN/ROME, Nov 22 A radical metalworkers
union on Tuesday called a strike at Fiat in protest at
the carmaker's decision to scrap all labour contracts at its
loss-making Italian car plants to boost efficiency.
Fiat's CEO Sergio Marchionne, who also runs Chrysler, wants
to renegotiate labour rules on the basis of more flexible deals
it struck last year at two of the carmaker's domestic plants to
increase productivity and reduce absenteeism.
In a letter to unions revealed on Monday, it said national
labour contracts still in force at other plants would be void as
of Jan. 1, 2012.
The move divided unions and angered centre-left politicians,
complicating the task of a new emergency government which is
seeking the widest possible consensus to ram through austerity
measures aimed at tackling the country's debt crisis.
Fiom, Italy's biggest metalworkers union, said a two-hour
stoppage against the decision was to be held by Nov. 29, adding
it could also call a wider general strike. Two more moderate
unions, Cisl and Uil, said they would negotiate a new contract
with Fiat.
"If the new government has something to say ... then they
should do it now. The time for hypocrisy is over," said Fiom
leader Maurizio Landini.
Fiat's move was widely expected after it announced in
October it would quit employers' group Confindustria, arguing
that collective labour rules negotiated between the
confederation and unions left it at a competitive disadvantage
on the international stage.
Still, Fiat's scrapping of labour contracts adds to the
already long list of challenges faced the new government of
technocrats led by Mario Monti, who is readying a reform agenda
to pull the country's back from financial disaster that is
likely to include easing firing restrictions.
"It's a delicate matter that needs to be examined
carefully," was the cautious initial reaction of Elsa Fornero,
Welfare Minister in Monti's cabinet that was sworn in last week.
Politicians from the biggest centre-left party, the PD,
whose support is crucial for the new executive, were less
diplomatic.
"It's a wrong and very worrying choice," said Stefano
Fassina, in charge of economic policy for the PD.
Fiat, Italy's biggest industrial group, has made 20 billion
euros ($27 billion) of investments at its domestic plants
conditional on unions backing the new labour contracts.
Last year Fiat won backing from a majority of workers at its
Pomigliano and Mirafiori plants in landmark deals that brought
an increase in the number of shifts and a limit to strikes.
On both occasions the car maker had to face down fierce
opposition from Fiom, which has accused the carmaker of reneging
on investment pledges and turning back the clock on labour
relations to the 19th century.
"The Monti government would do well to ask Fiat ... about
guarantees, timings and commitments on its investments in the
country," Fiom's auto division secretary Giorgio Airaudo was
quoted as saying by Italian media.
"Fiat will become the example everyone will want to follow:
I don't think scrapping national contracts in a time of crisis
is fair," he said.
Marchionne lent his support to Monti on Monday, saying Italy
had "a once in a lifetime opportunity to embrace change".
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nigel Tutt and Antonella Ciancio)