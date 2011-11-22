* Fiat to scrap national labour contracts after Dec.31

* Fiom calls strike, centre-left politicians critical

* Fiat CEO says does not intend to cut more jobs in Italy (Adds Marchionne comment)

By Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Piscioneri

MILAN/ROME, Nov 22 A radical metalworkers union on Tuesday called for an initial two-hour strike at Fiat in protest at the carmaker's decision to renegotiate national labour agreements covering its loss-making Italian car plants.

Fiat's chief executive Sergio Marchionne, who also runs Chrysler, wants to negotiate for more flexible deals such as it struck last year at two of its domestic plants to increase productivity and reduce absenteeism.

Marchionne announced in a letter to unions on Monday that national labour contracts still in force at other plants would be void as of Jan. 1, 2012.

The move divided unions and angered centre-left politicians, complicating the task of a new emergency government which is seeking the widest possible consensus to ram through austerity measures aimed at tackling the country's debt crisis.

On Tuesday Marchionne said he did not intend to cut more jobs in Italy, defending his decision as essential to boost competitiveness.

"Over the past weeks, I have publicly confirmed that all our car plants in Italy, except for Termini Imerese, will have a specific mission with new products," Marchionne said in a statement.

"We did not reduce our workforce at the height of the crisis and we do not intend to do it now, given that we are working to put in place the conditions for future growth," he said.

Fiom, Italy's biggest metalworkers union, said a two-hour stoppage against the decision is to be held by Nov. 29, adding it could also call a wider general strike. Two more moderate unions, Cisl and Uil, said they would negotiate a new contract with Fiat.

"If the new government has something to say ... then they should do it now. The time for hypocrisy is over," said Fiom leader Maurizio Landini.

Fiat's move was widely expected after it announced in October it would quit employers' group Confindustria, arguing that collective labour rules negotiated between the confederation and unions left it at a competitive disadvantage on the international stage.

DELICATE MATTER

Still, Fiat's scrapping of labour contracts adds to the already long list of challenges facing the new government of technocrats led by Mario Monti, who is readying a reform agenda to pull the country back from the brink of financial disaster.

"It's a delicate matter that needs to be examined carefully," was the cautious initial reaction of Elsa Fornero, Welfare Minister in Monti's cabinet that was sworn in last week.

Politicians from the biggest centre-left party, the PD, whose support is crucial for the new executive, were less diplomatic.

"It's a wrong and very worrying choice," said Stefano Fassina, in charge of economic policy for the PD.

Fiat, Italy's biggest industrial group, has made 20 billion euros ($27 billion) of investments at its domestic plants conditional on unions backing the new labour contracts.

Last year Fiat won backing from a majority of workers at its Pomigliano and Mirafiori plants in landmark deals that brought an increase in the number of shifts and a limit to strikes.

On both occasions the car maker had to confront fierce opposition from Fiom, which has accused the carmaker of reneging on investment pledges and turning back the clock on labour relations to the 19th century.

"The Monti government would do well to ask Fiat ... about guarantees, timings and commitments on its investments in the country," Fiom's auto division secretary Giorgio Airaudo was quoted as saying by Italian media.

"Fiat will become the example everyone will want to follow: I don't think scrapping national contracts in a time of crisis is fair," he said.

Marchionne lent his support to Monti on Monday, saying Italy had "a once in a lifetime opportunity to embrace change". ($1=0.7425 euros) (Additional reporting by Nigel Tutt and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Greg Mahlich)