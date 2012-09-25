MILAN, Sept 25 Italian carmaker Fiat
should not freeze investments in its domestic factories if it
wants to benefit from a recovery in the European car market
expected in 2014, unions said on Tuesday.
Fiat, which also runs Chrysler in the United States, has
effectively abandoned plans to pour 16 billion euros ($20.6
billion) into its loss-making Italian factories, putting
investments on hold until it sees signs of a market rebound.
Fiat is also idling production lines in Italy and leaving
workers at home on reduced pay to keep a lid on costs.
Fiat's chief executive Sergio Marchionne met Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti on Saturday following concerns that the
group is planning to shift manufacturing outside Italy, where
car sales have plunged to their lowest level in 40 years.
After five hours of talks, a joint statement said the
company would not shut domestic plants but would instead refocus
its domestic business model towards exporting cars to the United
States - where the market is growing and Chrylser plants are
running at full capacity.
But unions, which will hold talks with the government later
on Tuesday, said Fiat risked being caught out in an eventual
market recovery if it delayed investments and product launches
for too long.
"The right moment to invest is now, if you want to be ready
for 2014. The whole industrial process for a new car model takes
around 16 months, so we shouldn't sit idle for too long,"
Ferdinando Uliano of the Cisl union told Reuters.
Marchionne said earlier this month he was pessimistic about
the European outlook for this year and next. "I think we will
not see the recovery of these markets until 2013," he said. "I
think we will have to get used to these numbers being at low
levels for the next 18 months."
Uliano said unions had asked Fiat to bring forward a meeting
with labour groups initially slated for October 31 because they
wanted a firm commitment from Marchionne on his plans in Italy,
where Fiat is the biggest industrial group and employs more than
20,000 people.
Unions are particularly worried about Mirafiori, Fiat's
flagship Turin plant, where they say a promised 1 billion euro
investment is on hold despite plans to build a small
Fiat-branded sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the end of 2013 and
a small Jeep SUV in the second quarter of 2014.
"We will ask (Marchionne) to get started with the new
models, that's the choice that Fiat has to make," Luigi
Angeletti, leader of the UIL union, told local radio on Tuesday.
The government has agreed to study possible incentives that
would help Fiat sell its cars abroad, but there are no details
on any specific measures.
Fiat started running Chrysler under a 2009 bailout agreement
with the U.S. government and now has 61.8 percent of the U.S.
group. The combined Fiat-Chrysler group makes more than
two-thirds of its profits in the United States, while Marchionne
has said Fiat will lose 700 million euros in Europe this year.
Marchionne was due to speak to managers and workers in Italy
on Tuesday. A source familiar with the situation said he would
not disclose new financial data but would seek to rally staff
behind him.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
