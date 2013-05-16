MILAN May 16 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday the idea of moving the group's legal headquarters to the U.S. is not on the agenda.

"This issue, treated several times in the last year by the world's media, is not the order of the day as the chief executive of Fiat Sergio Marchionne has recently reiterated," a Fiat spokesman said in a statement.

The statement referred to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday that cited experts as saying Fiat was considering moving its headquarters to the U.S.