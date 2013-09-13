(Adds quotes, background, shares)
TURIN, Italy, Sept 13 Fiat SpA Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said he did not think the Italian
carmaker was getting any closer to an agreement to buy the
remaining stake in its U.S. unit Chrysler.
Marchionne already manages Fiat and Chrysler as a single
company, but owning all of Chrysler would make the combined
group a stronger competitor to rivals like General Motors
and Toyota.
Asked whether Fiat was getting nearer to a deal with the
U.S. VEBA healthcare trust that owns the minority stake in
Chrysler he wants to buy, Marchionne said on Friday: "I don't
think so."
VEBA can sell its entire 41.5 percent stake to Fiat, or - if
it thinks it can get a better price - can sell part of it in an
initial public offering.
Fiat shares fell 2.8 percent to 6.06 euros ($8.06) following
Marchionne's remarks, made on the sidelines of a ceremony at
Turin city hall.
"Marchionne is a good negotiator but he needs to convince
VEBA," said a trader on Friday. "And as long as there's no
agreement there's no certainty."
The CEO's surprise decision not to attend the Frankfurt car
show earlier this week sparked a rally in the stock on hopes he
was busy wrapping up the Chrysler buyout.
That was not the case, he said on Friday, looking relaxed
and chatting with reporters.
"I had work to do," he said when asked why he cancelled a
scheduled visit to the car show.
In the meantime, talks continue, he said.
VEBA's goal is to obtain the highest possible payment it can
for its stake, people familiar with the situation have said.
That would be over $5 billion, according to terms of
Chrysler's 2009 bankruptcy agreement.
"They should buy a lottery ticket," Marchionne said to
reporters when asked to comment on the $5 billion figure.
If the two sides cannot agree on a price, the trust plans to
sell a portion of its stake in an initial public offering on the
New York Stock Exchange.
The IPO could take place in the first quarter of 2014,
Marchionne said on Friday.
($1 = 0.7514 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Isla Binnie; Writing by
Jennifer Clark; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)