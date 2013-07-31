MILAN, July 31 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday it was confident unresolved issues in a Delaware court dispute with an autoworkers' healthcare trust would be resolved in its favour.

Fiat won a partial victory on Tuesday in its path to a full buyout of Chrysler after a U.S. judge accepted the Italian carmaker's legal positions in two pivotal disputes with the VEBA trust that is a minority Chrysler shareholder.

However, the judge stopped short of ordering VEBA to sell 54,154 Chrysler shares to Fiat for $139.7 million, as the Italian carmaker had sought, saying certain questions need to be answered through discovery and testimony at a trial.

"Fiat looks forward to resolving the few remaining issues in the litigation, through the discovery requested by the judge, and remains confident that those residual issues will also be resolved in its favour," Fiat said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)