* Ruling puts pressure on two sides for an agreement
* Fiat "looks forward" to resolving dispute in court
MILAN, July 31 Fiat may step up efforts
to negotiate a full buyout of majority-owned Chrysler out of
court, sources said, after a Delaware judge prolonged the
Italian carmaker's legal tussle with a minority shareholder, the
UAW union healthcare trust.
Fiat said it "looked forward" to solving a dispute with the
trust in court after winning a partial victory on Tuesday in its
bid to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it does not own from
VEBA, the United Autoworkers-affiliated healthcare trust.
Delaware Chancery Court Judge Donald Parsons accepted the
carmaker's legal positions in two pivotal disputes with VEBA.
But he stopped short of ordering VEBA to sell 54,154 Chrysler
shares to Fiat for $139.7 million, as the latter had sought,
saying certain questions still needed to be answered through
testimony at a trial.
The ruling will trim an estimated $500 million from the
price tag for Fiat to buy out the VEBA trust, investment bank
UBS said on Wednesday, cutting its estimate of the value of
VEBA's 41.5 percent stake to $4.0 billion from $4.5 billion.
"We view the ruling as positive for Fiat and likely to help
an out-of-court agreement," said UBS analyst Philippe Houchois
in a research note. "We still view end 2013 as a likely deadline
for an agreement as VEBA."
The ruling forces the two parties to step up talks if they
want to come to a deal quickly, people familiar with the matter
said. But the lower price Fiat is likely to pay for the disputed
part of the stake may make VEBA a tougher bargaining partner,
one of them noted.
The UAW became Chrysler's second-largest shareholder when
Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 and the union swapped
future healthcare payments owed to it for a stake. The VEBA
trust manages those healthcare benefits on behalf of the union.
Fiat runs the two automakers as a single company, but wants
to buy the rest of Chrysler to squeeze out more synergies, cut
borrowing costs and access some of Chrysler's cash flow.
TIMELINE UNCLEAR
While the price tag for Fiat may now fall, the timeline for
the deal remains blurred.
"Fiat looks forward to resolving the few remaining issues in
the litigation, through the discovery requested by the judge,
and remains confident that those residual issues will also be
resolved in its favour," Fiat said in a statement on Wednesday.
Any trial is likely to take between a year and 18 months,
said a person familiar with the matter. But the judge's ruling
offered Fiat no indication of when it would start.
Fiat's lawyers will now be forced to argue in court with
representatives of the healthcare trust about why Fiat should
pay less than the trust is asking in a deal the latter needs to
pay future benefits for retired Chrysler workers.
Fiat shares were volatile, rising 0.25 percent to 6.05 euros
at 1429 GMT.
"The ruling is a step forward and is good news," said a
Milan trader. "But it's not decisive and the market is not
discounting it as a done deal yet."