MILAN, April 29 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he sees no impact on North American sales to date because of a weaker yen.

Marchionne said he sees no need to adjust North American forecasts for the rest of 2013 due to changes in value of the japanese yen.

Chrysler has a smaller proportion of its sales from passenger cars as does Ford, which last week said that it was expecting an impact on competition from Japanese automakers due to the weaker yen.