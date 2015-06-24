ARESE, Italy, June 24 The head of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles said on Wednesday the group was a long way
from anything like making an offer to the shareholders of
General Motors over a possible tie-up.
"We have not spoken to any GM shareholder," Sergio
Marchionne said at an event outside Milan.
Sources have told Reuters that GM had asked Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley for advice as Marchionne
lobbied GM investors to drag the GM board to the negotiating
table.
Marchionne evaded a question on whether his group could
proceed with a hostile bid on GM.
