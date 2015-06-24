(Adds details, quotes)
By Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo
ARESE, Italy, June 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
is a long way from making any offer to the
shareholders of U.S. rival General Motors over a possible
tie-up, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.
Marchionne has already approached his counterpart at GM,
Mary Barra, with a merger proposal but was rebuffed. However,
sources have told Reuters that Marchionne was lobbying GM
investors to drag the GM board to the negotiating table.
"We are very far removed from any of those scenarios today,"
Marchionne told journalists on the sidelines of the much-awaited
launch of the carmaker's first new Alfa Romeo model.
"None of my staff has spoken to them, I haven't spoken to
them, nobody is under instruction to speak to them," he said.
Marchionne has repeatedly called for consolidation in the
auto industry to share the prohibitive costs of building greener
and more intelligent cars. Asked if he would consider an option
of going hostile on GM, Marchionne said only that those players
who kept wasting capital were acting in a hostile manner.
Earlier on Wednesday, FCA launched the Giulia midsize sedan,
hoping to take on "boring" and "zero emotion" German rivals such
as BMW and Audi in the fast-growing and
high-margin market for premium cars.
"This car can beat the Germans any day," Marchionne said.
Developed by a team led by engineers drafted from
stable-mate Ferrari, the new Alfa Romeo will sit on a new
rear-wheel platform, dubbed Giorgio, have around 500 horsepower
and boast Ferrari-derived six-cylinder engines. It is meant to
be a direct rival to BMW's 3 series and could go on sale in
Europe at the end of this year and in the United States in early
2016.
Marchionne is betting on the sporty Alfa brand because he
believes it can deliver the global profile that the mass-market
Fiat brand cannot and far greater sales volumes than top-end
Maseratis. The strategy has so far been met with scepticism.
He plans to race sales of the 105-year-old brand to 400,000
by 2018 by spending 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) to launch
eight new models, starting with the Giulia and followed by the
launch of the next model within six months.
The target is ambitious given that fewer than 68,000 Alfa
Romeos were delivered last year. Forecaster IHS Automotive
expects total Alfa sales to reach about 216,000 cars by 2018.
"While it has history, turning it into a credible premium
player will be like launching a new company ... it took Audi 20
years or more," Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said. The revamp
"is going to swallow a significant sum of capital and has no
chance of earning any money in its first product cycle."
FCA faces an uphill battle to convince drivers that Alfa has
shed a reputation for poor quality and service, and to persuade
investors it has the formula and money to make the relaunch work
this time around. The carmaker is loaded with debt, its margins
are under pressure in its North American profit centre and it is
also battling a steep downturn in Brazil.
Marchionne, however, says the merger between Fiat and
Chrysler gave the company the financial and technical muscle to
succeed in "one of the most important" projects of his career.
The new Alfa Romeos are also expected to help boost jobs and
fill under-utilised plants in Italy. Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi tweeted after the event: "How beautiful the new
Giulia! Welcome back Alfa Romeo #proud #Italyrecovers"
