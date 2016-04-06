MILAN, April 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
will invest $500 million to revamp its Cordoba plant
in Argentina where a new model will be produced next year.
The new model will be launched in the second half of 2017
and, once fully operational, the plant will have a total
production capacity of more than 100,000 vehicles per year.
"We have decided to install a new modular platform for the
production of a completely new model that will only be produced
at this plant, with the majority of production destined for
export," FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said at a
ceremony on Tuesday in Argentina that was also attended by
Argentine President Mauricio Macri.
More than 80 percent of the production will be destined for
exports, primarily to markets in Latin America.
