BRIEF-Gree Electric Appliances' Q1 net profit up 27.05 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 27.05 percent y/y at 4.0 billion yuan ($579.95 million)
MILAN, July 10 Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday it plans to issue benchmark euro-denominated bonds, subject to market conditions.
The final terms of the issue, which will be carried out by its Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd subsidiary, will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing.
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 124.5 million yuan to 207.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (166.0 million yuan)