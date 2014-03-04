TORONTO, March 4 Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday it plans to withdraw its request for government funding to help develop two of its assembly plants in Windsor and Brampton, Ontario.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobile, confirmed that it plans to allocate the "development and industrialization" of its next-generation minivan to the Windsor plant and said that its Brampton facility would also receive funding.

It said that by not asking for government help, it would deal in an "unfettered fashion" with its strategic alternatives regarding product development and allocation.