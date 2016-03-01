Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler, speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook -

DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne's compensation in 2015 not including stock awards was 10.03 million euros ($10.9 million), down from 31.3 million euros in 2014, the company said in its annual report made public on Monday.

Marchionne, 63, received a salary of 3.6 million euros and was awarded 6.3 million in incentive compensation, as well as a travel allowance of 126,620 euros.

Marchionne's 2014 compensation included a one-time bonus of 24.7 million euros for his role in merging Italian carmaker Fiat with U.S. automaker Chrysler to create Fiat Chrysler.

His incentive compensation was determined in equal parts on meeting goals related to adjusted EBIT, adjusted net profit, and net industrial debt. The company's performance collectively was 171 percent of its targets for Marchionne's compensation, and he was rewarded accordingly.

Marchionne’s 2013 pay and incentives was 3.6 million euros.

As of last Friday, Marchionne owned 14.62 million common shares of Fiat Chrysler stock, or 1.13 percent of the outstanding shares in the company.

On Monday, Fiat Chrysler shares closed at 6.345 euros on the Milan exchange, and $6.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

A year ago, the company's shares were trading at 9.30 euros in Milan and $10.37 in New York.

Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann received 2015 salary of 1.8 million euros and 128,309 for travel for total compensation not including stock awards of 1.93 million euros ($2.1 million).

