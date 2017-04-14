New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
AMSTERDAM, April 14 The first quarter of 2017 was "difficult" for carmaker Fiat Chrysler but this will not affect the company's targets for this year and next, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
"The first quarter was difficult, we had said it would have been the weakest of the year, but this doesn't change the targets for this year nor for 2018," Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting of truck maker CNH.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.