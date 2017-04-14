AMSTERDAM, April 14 The first quarter of 2017 was "difficult" for carmaker Fiat Chrysler but this will not affect the company's targets for this year and next, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

"The first quarter was difficult, we had said it would have been the weakest of the year, but this doesn't change the targets for this year nor for 2018," Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting of truck maker CNH.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi)