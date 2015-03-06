(Corrects headline and first two paragraphs to include
extraordinary incentives of 24.7 mln euros in 2014 pay package;
changes pay total to 31.3 mln euros from 6.6 mln euros; removes
reference to 83 percent pay hike from 2013)
DETROIT, March 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earned 31.3
million euros ($34 million) last year, including a bonus for
cementing a deal that created the world's seventh-largest
carmaker, a regulatory filing showed.
Marchionne received a salary of 2.5 million euros, annual
incentives of 4 million euros plus other compensation to bring
his pay package to about 6.6 million euros, FCA said in a filing
with U.S. regulators. In addition, non-executive directors
approved a one-off cash award of 24.7 million euros to recognize
his strategic contribution to the group last year.
The 62-year-old also serves as chairman of luxury unit
Ferrari and CEO of FCA's North American operations.
He is credited with engineering the combining of former
Italy-based Fiat and U.S.-based Chrysler into a single company
last year, and moving the primary listing of the merged FCA to
Wall Street in October.
This year he is planning to spin off Ferrari from the group
and sell at least 10 percent of the unit in an initial public
offering.
Marchionne has said he will stay at the helm of FCA through
the end of a five-year plan ending in 2018 that includes
expansion of the Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.
Marchionne's plans for FCA are to invest 48 billion euros
over five years to 2018 to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo
into global brands that will allow FCA to rival
Volkswagen and BMW by strengthening its
position in the fast-growing and high-margin market for premium
cars.
The Italo-Canadian owns about 14.4 million common shares in
FCA. As of Thursday's filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, that accounted for 1.12 percent of the
company's outstanding shares. Marchionne recently received 2.3
million shares as the final installment of a stock grant program
agreed in 2012.
Including loyalty shares, Marchionne has a 0.85 percent
voting stake, based on FCA's total share capital of 1.69 billion
shares, according to Reuters calculations.
At Thursday's closing price of 14.085 euros for FCA shares
traded in Milan, Marchionne's 14,435,745 common shares were
valued at 203.3 million euros ($231 million).
Marchionne's pay and incentives in 2013 totaled 3.6 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)