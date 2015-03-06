(Adds details, background)
DETROIT, March 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earned 31.3
million euros ($34 million) last year, including a bonus for
cementing a deal that created the world's seventh-largest
carmaker, a regulatory filing showed.
Marchionne received a salary of 2.5 million euros, annual
incentives of 4 million euros plus other compensation to bring
his pay package to about 6.6 million euros, FCA said in a filing
with U.S. regulators. In addition, non-executive directors
approved a one-off cash award of 24.7 million euros to recognize
his strategic contribution to the group last year.
As part of the extraordinary incentives, Marchionne will
also receive a grant of 1.6 million restricted shares, subject
to approval by shareholders, and a special bonus of 12 million
euros that he will receive only when his mandate ends.
Marchionne has said he will stay at the helm of FCA through
the end of a five-year plan ending in 2018 that includes
expansion of the Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.
The 62-year-old, who also serves as chairman of luxury unit
Ferrari and CEO of FCA's North American operations, is credited
with engineering the combining of former Italy-based Fiat and
U.S.-based Chrysler into a single company last year, and moving
the primary listing of the merged FCA to Wall Street in October.
FCA's Milan-listed shares rose 61 percent last year.
This year he is planning to spin off Ferrari from the group
and sell at least 10 percent of the unit in an initial public
offering. The stock rose 85 percent since the Ferrari spinoff
and IPO were announced at the end of October.
Marchionne's plans for FCA are to invest 48 billion euros
over five years to 2018 to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo
into global brands that will allow FCA to rival Volkswagen
and BMW by strengthening its position in
the fast-growing and high-margin market for premium cars.
The Italo-Canadian already owns about 14.4 million common
shares in FCA, valued at a total of 203.3 million euros at
Thursday's closing price for FCA shares traded in Milan.
As of Thursday's filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, that accounted for 1.12 percent of FCA's
outstanding common shares. Including loyalty shares, Marchionne
has a 0.85 percent voting stake, according to Reuters
calculations.
Marchionne's pay and incentives in 2013 totaled 3.6 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
