DETROIT Nov 7 Chrysler Group is intensifying
efforts to reach owners of 1.56 million recalled Jeep SUVs to
have trailer hitches installed to reduce the risk of fire in
case of a rear-end collision, after a weak response to the
initial recall, the company said Friday.
The hitches are meant to protect the rear-mounted gas tanks
in the event of a lower-speed crash, by increasing the distance
of the tanks from the rear vehicle.
As of Friday, about 8 percent of the owners had responded to
the recall. In July, when NHTSA ordered Chrysler to speed up
installation of the hitches, Chrysler estimated that 87.5
percent of the older-model Jeep Liberty SUVs and half the Grand
Cherokee SUVs would be brought to dealers.
The initial mailings in August resulted in the owners of
only about 125,000 vehicles bringing them to dealerships for
inspection and possible hitch installation.
The company is setting up new websites to cast a wider net
to owners of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Liberty SUVs
affected by the recall, said Eric Mayne, a Chrysler spokesman.
Mayne said Chrysler was delving into registration records to
determine the ownership of vehicles that may have been resold
since they were new.
In June 2013, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration and Chrysler announced the recall of 1.56 million
SUVs - from model years 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty and 1993-1998
Grand Cherokee - with rear fuel tanks because of an increased
risk of fire in the event of a rear-end crash.
Since those models were produced, Chrysler has positioned
the fuel tanks of its SUVs in front of the rear axle.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, has told NHTSA that the cost of putting trailer hitch
assemblies on the recalled SUVs was about $151 million.
The company has worked with its supplier to hike production
of the trailer hitches, and now has ample supply, about 447,000,
to fix vehicles brought in for inspection, Mayne said. More
parts will continue to be produced, he said.
Chrysler had initially resisted NHTSA's demand for a recall
of the vehicles due to the fire risk, but then relented.
In January, NHTSA accepted Chrysler's remedy of installing
trailer-hitch assemblies on the Jeep SUVs.
